Madison Central football player receives emergency treatment after collapsing on track

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison Central high school football player received emergency treatment after collapsing on a track during football practice Tuesday afternoon.
Trainers immediately stepped in and the student was quickly transported by ambulance to the hospital.
“The thoughts, prayers, and concerns of the Madison County Schools family are with our player, his family, and his Madison Central team,” read a press release sent by Madison County Schools.
“We are thankful for the fast action of excellently trained and equipped MCHS athletic staff and first responders,” it continued.
