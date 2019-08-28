Lee Vance defeats incumbent Victor Mason in Democratic runoff for Hinds County Sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County will soon have a new sheriff.
Former Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance has defeated Incumbent Victor Mason for the Democratic nomination for Hinds County Sheriff.
Vance took home 60% of the vote while 40% cast their vote for Mason.
Vance has a more than 30 year career with the Jackson Police Department. He retired as police chief in December 2017.
Vance will face off in November against Republican candidate Charlotte Oswalt and Independent candidate Torrance Mayfield.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.