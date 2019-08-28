Jim Hood reacts to Tate Reeves’ victory in GOP governor run-off election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic nominee Jim Hood reacted to Tate Reeves winning the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s run-off election.
Hood and Reeves will now face off in November’s general election.
“This race is about whether or not you’re gonna take care of the corporations or you’re gonna fight for the least among us,” Hood said.
Hood has been the Attorney General of Mississippi for 16 years, has spent 8 years as District Attorney and 5 years as Assistant Attorney General.
Hood also says that he has, “fought for the working people, fought for the people who can’t fight for themselves.”
“I know what I believe in and I rarely lose a fight and I’m not going to lose this next one either,” said Tate Reeves in his victory speech Tuesday night.
Reeves has served as Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi since 2012.
He was also the youngest state treasurer in the nation when he was elected to the position in 2003.
The general election will be held November 5th.
