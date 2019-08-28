First Alert Forecast: less humid air through late week

WEDNESDAY: A drier air mass will slowly slip into central Mississippi through the day. A few downpours will be possible – best chances across southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight, lows will fall well into the 60s as the drier air wins out through the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY: With our drop in humidity, we’ll see temperatures in the 60s to start off the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures rebounding to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 60s as we roll toward Friday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The refreshing air mass will hang over central Mississippi through Friday. Gradually, through the long holiday weekend, moisture will creep back into the area from the Gulf. Highs will run in the lower 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny skies. A few downpours may flare up through Sunday and Labor Day Monday. A few more storms may greet folks heading back to work by Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.