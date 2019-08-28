City approves redesign of soon-to-reopen Northpark cinema

Rendering of new B&B Theatre at Northpark Mall
By Wilson Stribling | August 28, 2019 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 11:50 AM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen has signed off on plans for exterior renovations to the movie theater at Northpark Mall.

The cinema closed in January, and Northpark announced in May that Missouri-based B&B Theatres would be taking it over later this year.

Rendering of new B&B Theatre at Northpark Mall (Source: City of Ridgeland)
Northpark officials said in the initial announcement that the theater would be fully renovated inside and out, with the addition of a bar and lounge area. Reserved seating will also be offered in electric recliners.

Northpark Cinema in 2018 (Source: WLBT)
B&B operates 50 other theaters, including the Vicksburg Mall 6 in Vicksburg. Northpark will be its second Mississippi location.

Another theater is also under construction in Ridgeland. Memphis-based Malco is building a cinema in a new section of the Renaissance at Colony Park, adjacent to the C Spire building.

Earlier this month, Malco announced that it would be upgrading its existing theater in Madison to include IMAX capability.

