Chickasaw Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in rollover wreck
By Morgan Howard | August 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 11:26 AM

HOUSTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wreck claimed the life of a Chickasaw Co. sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.

According to WTVA, Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers confirms Jeremy Voyles died from injuries he sustained in the one-vehicle rollover while on-duty.

He was driving with another law enforcement officer when their car crashed on County Road 4, near Houlka.

WTVA reports that Voyles was airlifted to the hospital in Tupelo where he died around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior to working at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Voyles worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

