Canton works to correct flash flooding plaguing city for decades

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a problem that’s been affecting the city for over forty years according to some Canton officials.
We’re talking about flooding.
“Our engineers are working with us,” said Canton mayor Dr. William Truly. "We are in the process of the acquisition of easement so we can do on folks property and remove culverts and replace culverts, so we’re doing a lot right now. We’re in the planning stage. "
On Wednesday, city leaders held a strategy session with an engineering firm hired to help work out a flood solution for the city.
Initially, it means cleaning out their drainage system.
“There’s a lot that has to be done" said Mayor Truly. "This is going to be a long-term plan. Immediately number one is clearing out our ditches, not putting debris, not putting cans, not putting mess, not putting sofas in the ditches, unclogging our culverts.”
The city is planning to hold a town hall meeting on September 24th with residents.
By then, they hope to have a concrete flood control plan to limit this from happening again.
