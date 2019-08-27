Waller campaign hits four counties on eve of runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bill Waller Jr. spent the day before runoff elections campaigning in four Mississippi counties.
The Republican gubernatorial candidate said he had a positive response in Tate, Grenada and Madison counties, where he ended the day.
Waller also did his part to help cement former challenger Robert Foster's endorsement by making several stops in DeSoto County.
"We had a press conference up there. We've been through the courthouse, local businesses, trying to find voters, and I think the reception there was very, very well,” Waller said. “So we're cautiously optimistic about northwest Mississippi, that they're interested in the issues I'm interested in, and that's education, health care, and roads and bridges.”
Waller gave his final speech before the runoff at a candidate forum in Madison County, which was slated to include Waller’s opponent, Tate Reeves.
However, Reeves’ campaigning on the Gulf Coast meant he would not make the event, so his wife Elee spoke on his behalf.
