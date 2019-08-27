'Hillside Dr. is always on fire.’ Vacant south Jackson home engulfed in flames in overnight fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters were called to extinguish a house fire overnight in south Jackson.
Crews were on the scene of a vacant home fire on Hillside Drive just before 5:00 a.m.
The home was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived. It’s taken several hours to extinguish the home, and now firefighters are working to cool hot spots.
Neighbors say there are about nine vacant homes on their street and six or seven of them have been set on fire within the last few weeks. One neighbor shared her frustrations about other recent fires in the neighborhood.
Carol Slater says, “None of them have been occupied but I’ve been afraid somebody is going to get hurt at the rate their going. I don’t know if its one person doing it... It’s one person doing it or a bunch of people doing it. But it would be nice if they can catch them. It would let us all [who] live here sleep a little easier, not wondering if our house is going to be on fire at three in the morning. We have two large dogs so we don’t worry about it too much, but I feel bad for the rest of the people in the neighborhood.”
Right now, it’s not clear how this fire started. This is a developing story.
