'Hillside Dr. is always on fire.’ Vacant south Jackson home engulfed in flames in overnight fire

Carol Slater says, “None of them have been occupied but I’ve been afraid somebody is going to get hurt at the rate their going. I don’t know if its one person doing it... It’s one person doing it or a bunch of people doing it. But it would be nice if they can catch them. It would let us all [who] live here sleep a little easier, not wondering if our house is going to be on fire at three in the morning. We have two large dogs so we don’t worry about it too much, but I feel bad for the rest of the people in the neighborhood.”