Tate Reeves makes final push for votes ahead of runoff election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tate Reeves is making a final push for votes from the top to the bottom of the state. He made stops in Olive Branch, Tupelo, Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport Monday.
“Today is really about turnout," Reeves explained. "We believe if we can get a big turnout tomorrow, we’re going to have a very successful night tomorrow night.”
Reeves started the day greeting supporters in Olive Branch. DeSoto County is one of the counties that Reeves lost in the August 6 primary. Robert Foster, who has since endorsed Bill Waller, won the county that night. But Reeves says there’s not a focus on just those counties he didn’t win last go-around.
“We’ve been trying to work very hard over the last six months to win every county in our state," said Reeves. "We believe every single vote.”
While most of the stops were short, he did thank supporters and volunteers that he says are a key to victory.
“It is one of the advantages we’ve had in this runoff," Reeves noted. "We did win 74 out of 82 counties. The reason we won 74 out of 82 counties three weeks ago is because we had an organization in every county around the state.”
As he pushes for Republicans to turn out, Reeves notes that he thinks it’s been a respectful runoff.
“We just disagree on the issues," said Reeves. "And those are the two most important issues before voters tomorrow. Do you want a Republican nominee that is for Obamacare expansion? Do you want a Republican nominee for Governor that is for raising taxes on hardworking Mississippi families? If that’s what you’re looking for, then maybe Judge Waller is your candidate. But if you want a true conservative, then I’m your guy.”
Reeves also made stops in Hattiesburg and Gulfport.
“We’ve still got to work hard all the way up till 7:00 tomorrow to make sure more and more voters get the polls,” added Reeves.
