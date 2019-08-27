Rankin County residents grow weary over repeated flash flooding

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding was a big headache for some in Rankin County Monday morning.
Around 10 o’clock Richland East Circle looked like a large lake.
Richland East Circle residents dread heavy rains that cause repeated flood problems. The roadway, yards and ditches are overtaken by water.
According to Randy Halstead, it’s been a recurring problem for 10 years after the area was annexed by the city and large drainage culverts were replaced by smaller ones.
He often uses a pump to prevent water from entering his neighbors home.
“It’s a hard rain. This road will literally... be completely under water, up to a foot and a half deep,” said Halstead.
Richland Public Works crews were tackling one issue after the waters receded. They pulled debris like large limbs and branches from the nearby culvert.
There were similar problems in Pearl.
The city blocked off Patterson Drive where flood waters prevented vehicles from entering the roadway.
Melvine Burdine lives on the street and said it’s flooded regularly since he moved there.
“We’ve been here going on five years," she said. “It’s been a problem ever since we moved here. The realtor lied to me in the beginning. I asked him had there been any water probems. No, no never been no water. Ain’t been no water in the house. Yes it has too.”
Burdine said the city is working to remove trees and debris from the ditch behind his home that causes the flooding but work started and stopped in March.
Those living in flood prone areas in both cities are hoping for a permanent solution to the flash flooding problem.
