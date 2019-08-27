Pelahatchie mayor gives aldermen until midnight to sign payroll checks before she signs them herself

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem is giving aldermen until midnight tonight to get city payroll checks signed.
In a statement to Facebook the mayor says if the board of Alderman “do not take action to execute overdue payroll by midnight on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, I as Mayor will execute necessary paperwork to bring the city current on payroll as a compromise and temporary resolution to the issues plaguing the town.”
This most recent statement comes after several issues within the town. On Friday, August 23, WLBT learned that 21 city employees were not paid because the Mayor had not signed their checks.
This is the second pay period in a row that some employees haven’t been paid.
Mayor Beechem says the alderman and the clerks can sign the checks.
She says her attorney has advised her not to sign off on any finances while investigations into misappropriation of $2,000,000 in city funds was ongoing.
It’s also been revealed that the city is late on their PERS payments.
A letter from the city’s retirement system addressed to Mayor Ryshonda Beechem says the city is behind in their PERS contributions since July to the amount of $9,519.16.
On Monday Mayor Ryshonda Beechem and Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry got into a shouting match before the mayor went into a meeting with the Department of Labor.
The town planned to hold a special meeting Monday night to address the residency of Mayor Beechem, but it was cancelled.
On the agenda was to, “if necessary appoint a temporary mayor and take the necessary steps to schedule a special election.”
Residents of the city have taken up a collection for the workers, raising $10,000.
This is an ongoing situation and more developments are expected.
