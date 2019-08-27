Jackson’s mayor explains how citizens can help with flash flooding problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding is an ongoing problem in Jackson.
In our exclusive one-on-one interview with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, he says the city is paying close attention to levees that need repairs and he explains how citizens can help make improvements.
From December of last year and in May and July of this year, flash flooding presented major problems in Jackson.
“It’s one that we are deeply concerned about," said Mayor Lumumba. “For instance, I’ve walked the Presidential Hills right behind Northwest Middle School and I’ve witnessed where there are some problems with our levees that need to be repaired.”
The mayor tells us the city is looking at what can be done.
“Right now, specific to that circumstance, we’re getting estimates of what the damages will be, what it will take to mediate that circumstance."
Flooding has been an issue in the city that the mayor says has been happening far too long and won't be solved overnight.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Flooding like our other infrastructure problems are costly, and so the timeline is really established by the resources we have to accomplish that.”
Other areas also frequently deal with flooding such as the Queens community, Fondren and Belhaven. The mayor is asking residents to cooperate when the city seeks easements that may involve their property.
He says getting that cooperation can be a hindrance.
“A lot of times the work that is necessary to repair flooding requires that we get in your back yard, requires that we may take a little bit of your property in order to make sure the water flows as it should. Water doesn’t ask our permission on where it wants to go," Mayor Lumumba said.
The mayor says when residents are approached for their signatures they should consider the impact of not working with the city.
“It’s an effort to save your property ultimately, because when we don’t take these mediating measures then what we see is erosion of people’s property. And we see people losing their land, we see people losing their driveways, we see all of these impacts. We see people who are flooded on a consistent basis."
Mayor Lumumba says that until solutions are put in place, citizens will continue to hold their breaths on days like Monday when we get heavy rainfall.
We will also keep you posted on levee repairs near Northwest Middle School.
