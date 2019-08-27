Jackson, Miss. ranks below Baltimore but above Detroit on list of most attractive real-estate markets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson, Mississippi was ranked one of the worst real-estate markets when compared to 300 cities across the United States, according to WalletHub.
The data set ranges from median home-price appreciation, to home sales turnover, to job growth.
Jackson was ranked 295th in the list, with cities like Birmingham, Alabama placing 292nd, Baltimore, Maryland placing 293rd and Detroit, Michigan placing 299th.
In last place was Newark, New Jersey.
Coming in first place was the city of Boise, Idaho.
Five Texas cities were in the top 10 of best cities in the real-estate market.
Other cities included Overland Parks, Kansas, Cary, North Carolina and Fort Wayne, Indiana.
For the full list of cities, click HERE.
