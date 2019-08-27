First Alert Forecast: front approaches central Mississippi Tuesday

TUESDAY: A front will move its way into central Mississippi through the day, helping to bring around of scattered showers and storms to the region. Outside of that, a mix of clouds and sun will give way to scattered showers and storms at times. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
WEDNESDAY: A drier air mass will slowly slip into central Mississippi through the day. A few downpours will be possible – best chances across southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight, lows will fall well into the 60s as the drier air wins out through the latter half of the week.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A much drier, refreshing air mass will sweep out the tropical moisture that has been plaguing the region for the better part of the last 2 weeks. Highs will be near normal, in the lower 90s with sunshine becoming more abundant amid lower humidity through late week. A few storms may return through the latter half of the long holiday weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
