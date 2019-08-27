Election Problems: Some voters wait for over an hour to cast ballot at Edwards precinct

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Issues at the polls for some voters during Tuesday’s Primary Runoff.
Voters say that an Edwards precinct opened late, causing some people to wait over an hour in line. Frustrated voters told 3 on Your Side they will have to return later in the day to cast their ballots.
One volunteer says there are not enough people to run the poll.
“I think they need some kind of backup plan. They should have had something in place that if somebody wasn’t here and ready to receive voters, then something can be done about it.”
Voting stations close at 7 p.m.
