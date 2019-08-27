Court orders treatment for man held after Petal Walmart incident

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A court order for involuntary treatment has been issued for a man who was taken into custody last week following a report of a suspicious person at the Walmart in Petal.
According to Police Chief Matthew Hiatt, a hearing was held for 22-year-old Patsy Victorius Delvecchio III where doctors determined further treatment for Delvecchio’s mental health was necessary. Delvecchio has been placed in a facility where he will receive care from doctors and a treatment team.
Once he has completed treatment, an existing court order will require Delvecchio to be returned to law enforcement custody for further investigation, according to Petal police.
Hiatt said Delvecchio was taken into custody following reports of an armed man acting suspiciously at the Walmart near Evelyn Gandy Parkway on Aug. 16.
Delvecchio reportedly was carrying a handgun in his waistband and purchased ammunition from the store before sitting in his vehicle for around 15 minutes. Police were called and Delvecchio was stopped as he drove away from the store.
Hiatt said police found an “AR-style weapon," around 500 rounds of ammunition, 10 “AR-loaded magazines” and a notebook that said “buy more ammo” in Delvecchio’s vehicle.
Delvecchio was allowed to leave but was later taken into custody for questioning after police spoke with witnesses and observed surveillance footage.
After interviews with investigators and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Delvecchio was taken for a mental health evaluation and later had a 72-hour hold placed on him to continue evaluation.
