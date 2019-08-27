2 children dead, 10 other victims injured after stabbing suspect crashes stolen police cruiser in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say two young girls are dead and at least 10 people were injured after a stabbing suspect stole a Riverside police cruiser and crashed it into a van filled with children.
Officials from both the Dayton and Riverside police departments held a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon to update the investigation.
Dash camera video and crash scene photos were shown during the police press conference.
Police said the suspect who has a lengthy criminal background, identified as Raymond Walters Jr., stabbed his father in the head on Xenia Avenue Monday evening before stealing his pickup truck.
Walters then crashed the truck into a tree on Airway Road and stole a police SUV from an officer who responded to the crash scene.
The 32-year-old suspect led police on a high-speed pursuit inside the stolen cruiser, reaching speeds estimated to reach 97 miles per hour.
After wrecking the police SUV on East 3rd Street, Walters fled on foot before eventually being arrested.
The stabbing was triggered when Walters learned his father was attempting to take him to mental health counseling, according to police.
Police believe that methamphetamine may have a contributing factor to Walters’ behavior.
Walters was hospitalized, but is in stable condition following the incident.
Prosecutors will present charges for aggravated murder against Walters.
