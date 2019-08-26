Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed

In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. On Aug. 26, 2019, Weinstein's lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York - part of the last-minute wrangling that includes efforts by prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)