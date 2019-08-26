USM names new associate vice president and dean of students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi named Sirena Cantrell as its new associate vice president and dean of students.
She currently serves as Dean of Students at Mississippi University for Women and will be replacing Dr. Eddie Holloway, who retired from USM on June 30 after 40 years of service to the university.
Cantrell has years of experience in higher education serving in numerous roles throughout her career in student affairs. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in Psychology from Millsaps College, a Master of Science in Counselor Education from Mississippi State University and is nearing completion of her Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education at Mississippi State University
USM Vice President for Student Affairs Dee Dee Anderson said Cantrell’s skills in student affairs will be important in continuing USM’s efforts in developing learning-focused students and communities.
“Ms. Cantrell’s expertise in student conduct, student crisis management, counseling services and student support services will be critical as we continue our efforts to develop healthy, connected, learning-focused students and communities,” said Anderson.
Cantrell said she is excited to get the opportunity to serve the students of USM and strives to be available and present for them.
“I am excited to get the opportunity to serve the students at The University of Southern Mississippi. I have a passion for working with students,” said Cantrell. “I strive to be available and present for students because I want each of them to know their time at Southern Miss impacts the rest of their lives moving forward and the overall culture at Southern Miss. I want to learn from them, as their experiences are the best indicators of where growth can occur within the University.”
Cantrell will begin her tenure at USM on Oct. 1, 2019.
