’This is my heart:’ Family talks about losing their home to fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Ellis Jr. was at home asleep after work when the house he lived in with his dad, his brother, and his uncle was struck by lightning around 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday, he stood in the rubble looking at the ashes of what was his childhood home.
“The hallway,” he said, motioning to the middle of the home. “My room is right here. My daddy’s room is right here. Donald Ray’s room is right here. Smokey’s room is right here. And we’ve got a room in the back back there.”
He pointed to each room as he described where it was. And where it will never be again.
His father, James Ellis Sr., is the father of 12 children and has several other relatives in the area. He was on his back porch with one of his grandsons, chatting, and saw his neighbor yelling to him from across the street. She had seen the lightning strike, but he couldn’t tell what she was saying. He thought his brother might have fallen down.
“I said, ‘Well, if he done fell, he’ll get up sooner or later,’" Ellis Sr. said with a laugh. "Then they came down there and said, ‘I was trying to tell y’all y’all’s house was on fire.’”
He could smell the fire from where he stood on the porch, too. He thought someone was cooking inside, but when they walked in, one of his grandsons pointed out that nobody was cooking, but he could still smell something. Strangely enough, nobody on the premises of the home heard the strike.
Thank God, Ellis said, that all that was lost were material possessions as the house he’s lived in since 1962 burned to the ground.
“All that went on down the drain," he said. "But the Lord is going to see fit for me to get something else, this is my heart.”
Ellis Jr.'s wife woke him up to tell him he had to get out of the house. He said waking up from a deep sleep to a house fire was a jarring sensation.
“When I went through that door, all the fumes came up out of there, all that heat, and there wasn’t anything I could do. I lost everything,” he said.
Both father and son tried to go back in the house to save things, but the fire was too much. They said when the city fire department got there, neither of their trucks had water. County volunteer firefighters were able to put what was left of the fire out when they arrived.
