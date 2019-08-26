Students safely removed after JPS driver notices smoke coming from hood of us

Students safely removed after JPS driver notices smoke coming from hood of us
In Alabama, there were more than 6.5 million absences from schools statewide in 2018-2019 school year. Teachers can't instruct them if they're not present, so systems are getting creative to boost attendance rates. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | August 26, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 2:39 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public Schools bus driver noticed smoke coming from the hood of his bus Monday during his morning route.

According to the district, the bus was traveling on Carolyn Avenue around 6:50 a.m. when the driver noticed the smoke.

The driver stopped and safely removed all of the students from the bus and used a fire extinguisher on the engine.

A different bus was dispatched to the location to transport the students to school. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.