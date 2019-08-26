Students safely removed after JPS driver notices smoke coming from hood of us

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public Schools bus driver noticed smoke coming from the hood of his bus Monday during his morning route.
According to the district, the bus was traveling on Carolyn Avenue around 6:50 a.m. when the driver noticed the smoke.
The driver stopped and safely removed all of the students from the bus and used a fire extinguisher on the engine.
A different bus was dispatched to the location to transport the students to school. No injuries were reported.
