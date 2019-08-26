New West Nile Virus case reported in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A new case of West Nile Virus was reported in Forrest County.
This brings the state total to seven this year.
So far this year, human cases have been reported in Copiah, Forrest (2), Hinds, Lamar, Leake and Smith counties.
In 2018, Mississippi had 50 WNV cases and no deaths.
Most WNV cases occur from July through September in Mississippi, said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
“Just because your county has not had a case reported yet does not mean that the virus is not there. We know that West Nile virus exists throughout the state, and you still need to be aware and protect yourself,” he said. “While most infected people recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death – especially in those over 50 years of age.”
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.
