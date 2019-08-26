MS Head Start agency pays $62,603 in back wages to 33 employees after overtime violations found

NATCHEZ Miss. (WLBT) - AJFC Community Action Inc. – a Natchez-based non-profit agency providing Head Start services to children – has paid $62,603 in back wages to 33 employees after an investigation identified overtime violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigation found that AJFC Community Action Inc. failed to total the number of hours worked each week by employees working dual positions.
As a result, the employer didn’t pay those employees overtime when they worked a combined total of more than 40 hours in a workweek.
WHD also found AJFC Community Action violated the same overtime provision at two of its other Mississippi locations, AJFC in Woodville and Fayette Head Start Center in Fayette.
“The resolution of this case should serve as an opportunity for other employers to review their pay practices to ensure that they comply with federal law, and that employees are paid what they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Audrey Hall, in Jackson, Mississippi. “The Wage and Hour Division encourages all employers and employees to make use of the valuable resources that we provide to help them understand their rights and obligations under the law.”
