Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unsettled weather for the next day or two with showers and thunderstorms likely. HIghs will be near 90. Election day weather looks to be partly sunny with scattered showers. Heavy rain is the biggest threat, but drier weather will arrive Wednesday and last through much of this upcoming holiday weekend. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90 and overnight lows close to 70. Humid weather will return this weekend with a slight chance for showers, but otherwise mostly sunny skies. Tropical Storm Dorian is out in the Atlantic and a new depression, #6, has formed in the Atlantic. Neither are considered a threat to us at this time. Patchy fog is likely overnight and in the morning so exercise caution.