Man wanted for illegal water hookup at Jackson residence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 64-year-old is wanted in connection to water theft from the City of Jackson.
Willie McClendon is wanted for grand larceny. Jackson police say the theft resulted from an illegal water hookup at his residence over a substantial period.
37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
If you have any information regarding McClendon’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
