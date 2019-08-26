“Let’s talk about payroll;” Pelahatchie mayor, police chief get in shouting match before meeting with Department of Labor

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Ryshonda Beechem and Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry got into a shouting match before the mayor went into a meeting with the Department of Labor.
All this comes after several issues within the town. On Friday, August 23, WLBT learned that 21 city employees were not paid because the Mayor had not signed their checks.
This is the second pay period in a row that some employees haven’t been paid.
Now it appears the city is behind on their retirement system payments.
A letter from PERS addressed to Mayor Ryshonda Beechem says the city is behind in their PERS contributions since July to the amount of $9,519.16.
The town is holding a special meeting Monday night to address the residency of Mayor Beechem.
They will also discuss to option to appoint a temporary mayor or hold a special election.
David Kenney is in Pelahatchie today and we will have much more on this story tonight.
