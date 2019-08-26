‘Grow with Google’ visits Clinton library, teaches free digital skills workshop

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Google presenters and coaches hosted a free “Grow with Google” workshop today at the Quisenberry Public Library in Clinton.
At this event, 100 local jobseekers, small business owners and nonprofit leaders were taught some integral digital skills that are necessary in today’s business environment.
“We’re excited to have helped Clinton residents learn new skills through in person ‘Grow with Google’ workshops that bring to life some of the professional skills that are critical in today’s digital economy," said “Grow with Google” spokesperson Tia McLaurin.
Google workers also taught attendees how to use free Google tools and resources to find new jobs, advance their careers and grow their businesses.
Senator Roger Wicker was there in support of Google’s digital training efforts.
“I appreciate Google, the Jackson Hinds Library System, and all of the partner organizations that are working together to help our state thrive in the digital economy," said Senator Wicker.
Since launching in October of 2017, “Grow with Google” has trained more than three million Americans across 38 states and 73 towns.
On September 2nd, libraries in Mississippi will be able to apply for funds to kickstart their own digital skills programming.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.