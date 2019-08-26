First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours Monday; drier air late week

MONDAY: Starting off a new work week with scattered to numerous showers and storms being possible at times as we roll through the day. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door – similar to what we’ve seen the past several days – downpours will move through at times but expect drier periods as well. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
TUESDAY: A front will move its way into central Mississippi through the day, helping to bring around of scattered showers and storms to the region. Outside of that, a mix of clouds and sun will give way to scattered showers and storms at times. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered downpour chances will likely continue through your Wednesday before another front pushes through the area, helping to sweep out the tropical moisture that has been plaguing the region for the better part of the last 2 weeks. Highs will be near normal, in the lower 90s with sunshine becoming more abundant amid lower humidity through late week.
