Scattered Showers, Storms

Starting out with a few spotty showers and areas of fog early this morning. The storm coverage increases this afternoon. Not a washout, but storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. In the tropics, we tracking a system over South Florida; it will likely become better organized over the coming days, but no problems here in Mississippi. However, Tropical Storm Dorian, located in the Atlantic will continue tracking west over the coming days; while it is too early to pinpoint exact track and intensity, it certainly bears watching.