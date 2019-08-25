PICTURES: Drunk woman wearing only a towel drives Lexus into Flowood park, plows into bridge

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A drunk woman drove into a Flowood park Sunday morning, smashing into a bridge.
The incident happened in Winner’s Circle Park around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers arrived minutes after the accident and found that a white Lexus GX had crashed into a wooden pedestrian bridge in the park.
The driver of the vehicle, Karen Elaine Watkins, was wearing only a towel when officers found her.
Parents and children were at the park at the time, but no one was injured.
Watkins was taken to a local hospital before being released to the custody of the Flowood Police Department.
She has been charged with DUI, Expired License and was taken to the Rankin County Jail.
This will be her second DUI offense.
