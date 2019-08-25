PICTURES: Drunk woman wearing only a towel drives Lexus into Flowood park, plows into bridge

PICTURES: Drunk woman wearing only a towel drives Lexus into Flowood park, plows into bridge
By Josh Carter | August 25, 2019 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 1:59 PM

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A drunk woman drove into a Flowood park Sunday morning, smashing into a bridge.

The incident happened in Winner’s Circle Park around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived minutes after the accident and found that a white Lexus GX had crashed into a wooden pedestrian bridge in the park.

(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)

The driver of the vehicle, Karen Elaine Watkins, was wearing only a towel when officers found her.

Parents and children were at the park at the time, but no one was injured.

Watkins was taken to a local hospital before being released to the custody of the Flowood Police Department.

(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)

She has been charged with DUI, Expired License and was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

This will be her second DUI offense.

Karen Elaine Watkins (Source: Flowood Police Dept.)
Karen Elaine Watkins (Source: Flowood Police Dept.)

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.