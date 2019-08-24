39 year old woman killed in hit-and-run; Teen suspect arrested in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been arrested due to their involvement in a hit-and-run in McComb, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman.
McComb police officers responded to a call in the Hollywood Cemetery on Thursday in reference to an accident that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
They were met by two pedestrians who had given the victim CPR until authorities arrived on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 18-year-old Jalek Barton of Ruth, Mississippi, had left the scene after hitting the victim.
Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that Barton had caused the accident, killing Rachel Jackson McKnight of Summit.
Barton has since been arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the McComb Police Department with the crime scene.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.