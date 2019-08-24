Teen wanted for questioning in Vicksburg shooting out on bond for previous incident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are investigating a shooting that happened at 807 Speed Street around 7:50 p.m. Friday.
Lieutenant Johnnie Edwards said police arrived at the residence and found that 28-year-old Desmond Taylor had been shot once in the leg.
According to a witness, 17-year-old Isaiah Smith arrived at the scene in a gold 2011 Nissan Altima and argued with Taylor shortly before shooting him.
Taylor was transported to Merit Health River Region Hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.
Police are now looking for Smith for questioning.
Smith, considered armed and dangerous, is currently out on bond for another shooting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Smith, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.
