More problems in Pelahatchie: Town late on retirement system payments

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears there may be more trouble for the town of Pelahatchie. On Friday, 3 on your side revealed that 21 city employees were not paid because the Mayor had not signed their checks.
This is the second pay period in a row that some employees haven’t been paid.
Now it appears the city is behind on their retirement system payments.
This letter from PERS addressed to Mayor Ryshonda Beechem was sent to us anonymously from the city.
It says the city is behind in their PERS contributions since July to the amount of $9,519.16.
The mayor says she had not been informed by the board about the late payments.
She says the city clerk or board members have the authority to make payments into PERS, and its not her sole responsibility.
We also reached out to the Department of Finance and administration for comment, but they have not responded yet.
