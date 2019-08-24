Deuce McAllister evaluates Saints heading into third preseason game

The Saints struggled to mount much offense in the first half and the bad performance was punctuated when the period ended with a Chargers 81-yard punt return for a touchdown “I don’t think you’re ever happy when you get one housed against you but if you go and look, Cyril Grayson gets blocked in the back right there! So that should have been a flag but there is, I know the traction on the field played a part of it. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a chance, he’s got to pull the trigger. You’ve seen him probably get fussed at a little bit about pulling the trigger when he has a shot on a returner and you’re that gunner, you have to do it. You can’t hesitate. Even if you miss, you force him into two guys that are sitting there waiting on you so it’s disappointing when this happens to you because, look, they’ve put in time when you talk about special teams. They’ve really put in time when you talk about coverage so it’s really disappointing whenever that happens.”