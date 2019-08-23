Truck reported stolen out of Florida recovered in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators recovered a stolen truck from a home at 253 Lea Circle in Jackson just around noon Friday. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Rosa County, Florida.
Deputies received a tip that the vehicle was parked at the location.
Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the truck, a 2005 Chevy, is linked to other crimes in the area.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
