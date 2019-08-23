Ridgeland police looking for two suspects involved in credit card scam

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a credit card scam.
The victim is a local business called Goddess Lengths.
Police are also trying to find two more suspects in this case, Demario D. Minister and Kemontaye James. Both are wanted for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.
Anyone with any information please contact the Ridgeland Police Department, Det. Mike McGahey, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.
