Nicholas Boykin, 26

By C.J. LeMaster | August 22, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas Boykin, a 26-year-old white man, was found dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, outside someone’s home in north Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers discovered the body at approximately 9 a.m. on Horton Avenue.

Initially, police said there were no apparent signs of trauma to Boykin’s body, but autopsy results released a few days later confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to the leg.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

