Nicholas Boykin, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nicholas Boykin, a 26-year-old white man, was found dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, outside someone’s home in north Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers discovered the body at approximately 9 a.m. on Horton Avenue.
Initially, police said there were no apparent signs of trauma to Boykin’s body, but autopsy results released a few days later confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to the leg.
At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.
