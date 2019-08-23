Mother and teenage son charged in deadly Shady Lane Dr. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made two arrests in the deadly shooting that happened at a home on Shady Lane Drive Thursday afternoon.
Investigators have charged 38-year-old Robin Dishmon and her son, 17-year-old Christopher Wilson, with murder. The charge is related to their involvement in a fight with the victim, 22-year-old Illyannaii Dawson, that led up to the shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Dawson dead with gunshot wounds to the upper body. They learned from witnesses that she was in a fight with another individual shortly before her death.
According to police, it appeared that two separate firearms were discharged at the home. Two were recovered from the scene, but investigators are still trying to determine which one led to the death.
Dishmon and Wilson have gone for their initial court appearances and both were denied bond.
This investigation is ongoing.
