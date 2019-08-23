Law firm offers free wills for first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Responders in Mississippi and their spouses have an opportunity to get a will prepared, free of charge.
The event, called “Wills for First Responders Mississippi,” takes place Saturday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. It’s a one-day event that brings together volunteer attorneys and paralegals to provide directives on wills, health care powers of attorney, and advanced healthcare.
“We are preparing wills and having them notarized,” says David Parris of Cosmich Simmons & Brown PLLC. “(First Responders) will leave with a legal binding will in their hands that day.”
Space is limited, and you must register for this event. Registration will end on September 1.
To register, or for more information, call or message Kristy Hogan at (601) 519-0334 or kristy.hogan@cs-law.com.
