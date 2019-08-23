Jurqwoine Cattenhead, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jurqwoine Cattenhead, a 19-year-old black male, was found dead Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, near a cemetery in west Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Cattenhead was discovered that morning at the end of Bradley Street near Long Street.
Detectives noted that the man had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said it appeared Cattenhead had been dead for one, possibly two days, and it appeared his body had been placed there after he was killed.
Holmes said it does not appear that the incident occurred on Bradley Street, but investigators believe Cattenhead was killed within the city limits of Jackson.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
