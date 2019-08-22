Iiyannaii Dawson, 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Iiyannaii Dawson, a 22-year-old black woman, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, after a shooting in south Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Shady Lane Drive near Casteel Drive.
When officers arrived, Holmes said they found Dawson dead with gunshot wounds to her upper body.
Investigators learned from witnesses that Dawson had been in a fight with someone else before the shooting took place.
Holmes said police detained two people and questioned them, hoping to learn what led to the shooting.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
