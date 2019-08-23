HAPPY FRIDAY: Members of Jackson homeless shelter bust a move

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two members at The Opportunity Center at Stewpot are happy it’s Friday and having a little fun!
The two men were caught on camera by staff at the shelter busting a move.
Director, Christy Burnett said they had everyone in the center laughing. “The smallest things from the most unlikely place can bring the greatest joy to people”
The Opportunity Center sits at 1100 W. Capitol Street in Jackson. They are the only day shelter in the city and provide a safe, clean place for homeless men and women to be during the daytime hours.
They are open seven days a week and clients can shower, wash clothes, store bags, receive mail, and even use telephone and computers. The shelter also helps with resume and job search assistance for those who want help.
According to their website, the Opportunity Center serves over 100 people a day.
If you would like information on how you can become a volunteer, click here.
