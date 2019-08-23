Grand jury to hear Booneville hot car death case

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTVA, a grand jury in Prentiss County will determine whether criminal charges will be brought against the father of a 21-month-old who died in a hot car August 16th.
The child, Lincoln Dodds, was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a daycare on North Second Street in Booneville.
WTVA reports that the child was pronounced dead on scene.
According to Booneville police, investigators determined the following:
The father forgot to drop his son off at the daycare that morning. The child was left in his father’s vehicle while at the father's workplace in Booneville.
According to police, the father returned to the daycare after work at approximately 4:55 p.m. in order to pick up his son.
That’s when the father found his son still in the vehicle.
In a news release, police stated:
"It has been determined it was outside of the father’s normal routine to drop the child off at the daycare. His wife was out of town, so he was responsible for dropping the child off that day. He passed by the daycare on his way to work, arrived at work, and completed his workday prior to going to the daycare that evening and discovering his son’s body."
According to WTVA, preliminary autopsy results indicated the cause of death was hyperthermia, according to police.
“The daycare officials were in no way involved in the events which led to the tragic death of Lincoln,” police stated.
WTVA reports that police will present the case to the next county grand jury.
