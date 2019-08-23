Friday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers are possible this evening, which could present a little bit of an issue for some of the first football games of the season going on across the area. Most of the wet weather will die down before midnight. The weekend looks unsettled with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon and evening showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel more like upper 90s. Lows will be in the 70s. An advancing cold front could actually knock the temperatures down a few more degrees next week while offering us a decent chance for showers almost on a daily basis. So we are trending toward cooler and maybe even less humid weather by labor day weekend. A little patchy fog may also be an issue this weekend in the mornings.