FEMA approves four more counties for public assistance under Federal Disaster 4429

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved four more counties for public assistance under Federal Disaster 4429. This is in response to the February 22-24 severe storms that impacted the state.
This public assistance is a supplemental cost reimbursement grant program that will help with the restoration of community infrastructure.
The addition of these counties brings the total number receiving federal assistance to 29.
The others already included in this disaster are Alcorn, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Humphreys, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union, Washington Webster and Yalobusha.
The Public Assistance categories are as follows:
- Category A: Debris Removal.
- Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.
- Category C: Roads and Bridges.
- Category D: Water Control Facilities.
- Category E: Buildings and Equipment.
- Category F: Utilities.
- Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items.
For more information about recovery efforts, visit MEMA’s website.
