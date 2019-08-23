First Alert Forecast: blend of clouds and sun; periods of downpours ahead

FRIDAY: Expect more of the same to round of the work week – expect a mix of clouds and sun with the opportunity of scattered showers and storms to develop through the afternoon hours. This will come by way of a bit of a squeeze play with a surge of tropical moisture and an approaching front from the north. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A surge of tropical moisture will push northward bringing bouts of downpours to the region through the weekend ahead. While we don’t expect a complete washout, be ready for scattered to, at times, numerous storms to dot the radar. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Localized flooding is a possibility with the heaviest, slow moving storms. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered storms will likely last through the beginning of the work week amid a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A front will approach the region by late Tuesday into Wednesday – eventually scouring out the moisture through the latter half of the work week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
