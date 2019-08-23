Chase Rogers Transferring to Ole Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws were must-see football from 2014 to 2016 when the team was loaded with division one recruits. One of them - aside from the obvious in current LSU backup quarterback Myles Brennan - was Chase Rogers, who was highly recruited after setting records in total career receiving yards and touchdowns during his time in Bay St. Louis.
After two years of playing with the Ragin’ Cajuns at Louisiana, Rogers put his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday and plans to join Ole Miss as a walk-on asap. The 6′4″, 240-pound tight end played in just 11 games at Louisiana-Lafayette, making eight catches for 85 yards and touchdown. Rogers will have three years of eligibility left, but will sit out the 2019 season as he’s currently rehabbing a broken right foot.
The former three-star recruit was ranked as the tenth best overall player in Mississippi in 2017 after catching 61 receptions for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year at St. Stanislaus.
