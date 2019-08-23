Chase Rogers Transferring to Ole Miss

After two years of playing with the Ragin’ Cajuns at Louisiana, Rogers put his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday and plans to join Ole Miss as a walk-on asap. The 6′4″, 240-pound tight end played in just 11 games at Louisiana-Lafayette, making eight catches for 85 yards and touchdown. Rogers will have three years of eligibility left, but will sit out the 2019 season as he’s currently rehabbing a broken right foot.