CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck hits light pole and flips

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rollover crash on Highway 90 closed both east- and westbound lanes in Biloxi early Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in front of Beauvoir.
As of 1:30 p.m., the westbound lane had re-opened and traffic was moving, albeit slowly.
According to a witness, the driver was driving erratically as far back as the Coast Coliseum. The truck then crossed a lane and hit a light pole in front of Beauvoir, flipping his vehicle.
WLOX’s John Fitzhugh, who captured the video, went to check on the driver and found him alive and alert, rambling erratically.
It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries because he declined medical assistance at the scene.
All lanes were closed for over an hour.
