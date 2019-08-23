Antifa-themed vandalism spray painted on the Capitol Building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - CrimeStoppers need the public’s help to identify the person who spray-painted the Capitol and surrounding areas.
Plastic and tape were hiding the defaced sandstone of the Capitol Building Thursday morning. The red graffiti sprayed over metal plates that said “governor” on them, right in front of the building’s entrance.
Director of Capitol Facilities Roe Grubbs said they take any damage to the capitol personally; “because we love this building, this is what we do. But the thing is that, whoever did this will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is a national landmark now, the State Capitol is, and one of the most beautiful buildings in the South.”
Blocks away, the culprit also sprayed parts of Smith Park. Antifa symbols and other terms tagged there and across the street on the walls outside of the governor’s mansion, which were painted over before noon.
City workers cleaned up the mess using spray paint remover as pedestrians, bothered by the vandalism, walked by.
“People got nothing else to do than to tear up the City of Jackson which everyone is trying to make it a better place to live, then why would they do that?” said Paul Trebotich, a resident that often visits the church across from the park.
Though the clean up and recovery is done by the park and mansion, the Capitol may stay covered by the black bags for much longer.
“There are certain products that we will use to get this out. We can’t just use, like, goof off. It’s what they call raw stone facing, it’s sandstone so it’s very very delicate and we have to treat it that way,” said Grubbs.
CrimeStoppers has released pictures of the person they believe tagged the town red with the following details:
On the morning of August 22, 2019 at approximately 06:30 Hrs. a chain of events occurred in the downtown Jackson area involving several deliberate acts of vandalism. In a relatively short period of time, an unidentified white subject, sprayed red graffiti on the outside walls of the Governor’s mansion, a parking area of the State Capitol Building, several parts of Smith Park as well as a driveway wall on N. West St. The white subject was observed on several cameras throughout the area.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case could be eligible for up to $2500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.